So-called CBD gummies, like all products linked to the substance, are illegal in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Despite Hong Kong ban, what are the dangers of CBD sweets for children? What you need to know about side-effects, medicinal value and risks

  • Two young girls were hospitalised this week after a relative allegedly gave them sweets containing a prohibited substance by accident
  • Doctor says pure cannabidiol (CBD) may have medicinal value for some children, but warns over long-term effects and risks of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) contamination

Ambrose Li
Updated: 12:42pm, 29 Jun, 2023

