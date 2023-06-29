Two young girls were hospitalised in Hong Kong after a relative allegedly fed them sweets containing prohibited cannabidiol (CBD) by accident earlier this week. The mother of the girls, aged two and four, alerted police after visiting them in hospital, which eventually led to the force charging the pair’s father with child neglect and drug possession. The case has put the spotlight back on CBD after a recent citywide ban. The substance is one of more than 100 chemical compounds found in the marijuana plant and its close relative, hemp. It is also possible to derive CBD from other non-cannabis botanicals. Customs makes first CBD-related arrest under Hong Kong’s new ban Despite the World Health Organization indicating the substance lacks potential to be abused or cause harm in its pure state, bans for products related to it have persisted in some places. The Post looks at the effects of CBD products on children and how regulators have dealt with it in other parts of the world. Are sweets containing CBD legal in Hong Kong? So-called CBD gummies, like all products linked to the substance, are illegal in Hong Kong. CBD was added to the city’s Dangerous Drugs Ordinance on February 1, which lists more than 200 substances, including cocaine, cannabis, crystal meth and heroin. Possession or consumption of related products are punishable by up to seven years in jail and a maximum fine of HK$1 million (US$127,700). The trafficking or manufacturing of such items carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine. Before the ban took effect, products containing CBD were allowed if other prohibited ingredients derived from cannabis were not present. Can the sweets be found locally? The products are not legally available in Hong Kong. Websites, such as Naturecan, that sell the sweets or related goods usually include a disclaimer indicating they can no longer deliver to Hong Kong because of local legislation, according to a check by the Post. Hong Kong traders dump stocks of CBD products ahead of February 1 ban Criminal lawyer Christopher Morley warned residents interested in websites that agree to ship to the city. “Customs do intercept packages even if they are from a legitimate website abroad, they could still come in the ambits of Hong Kong criminal law,” Morley said, noting that goods could be considered trafficked once they had crossed the border. Those travelling to Hong Kong with CBD-related products are “not immune from prosecution”, the lawyer said, urging anyone still in the possession of such goods locally to seek legal advice. What are the potential effects of CBD on children? “Other than CBD products being illegal in Hong Kong, if children are fed these products casually or unknowingly, the side effects of acute toxicity could lead to unconsciousness, seizures, and serious long-term impacts,” said Dr Patrick Ip Pak-keung, from the University of Hong Kong’s (HKU) paediatrics and adolescent medicine department. 2 girls regain consciousness days after eating cannabidiol sweets in Hong Kong He explained that if properly extracted, the substance could be used for medical purposes. “Pure CBD could be very helpful for children with epilepsy for example,” he told a radio programme. “Regrettably, in the extraction of many cannabis-related products, it is very difficult to avoid THC contamination. If THC is mixed into the CBD products, such as CBD sweets, users might be poisoned.” Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is another active ingredient in cannabis that gives users the feeling of a “high”. Severe THC overdoses in children could even lead to death, Ip said. According to a study published by the American Academy of Paediatrics, exposure to edible cannabis in children below the age of six could also lead to tachycardia, bradycardia, and mydriasis among other side effects. Ip said children could also suffer long-term effects from edible cannabis. Serious cases may involve swelling of the brain, seizures, and issues with the respiratory system or suffocation. A lack of oxygen to the brain can affect a child’s learning ability in the long run, in particular their capacity to concentrate and analyse, even after recovery. Why consume CBD at all? CBD gained popularity in the city over recent years through a variety of products spanning the beauty and wellness sectors. Some goods were digestible, such as food infused with the substance, or topical, such as massage oils. Many products touted CBD’s ability to help with anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, and chronic pains. Dr Mike Kwan Yat-wah, an honorary clinical associate professor of paediatrics at HKU, cautioned that effectiveness varied between individuals. “These products could imitate neurotransmitters that would stimulate brain receptors. It could induce a calming effect, cause euphoria, but it could also potentially cause one to feel depressed and panicked,” Kwan said. “Unlike certified drugs, dosages in sweets containing CBD are unknown and they shouldn’t be so readily available to the public. “We need pharmacists to perform experiments and calculations to look out for effects and side effects, in order to determine the correct dosage for adults or children,” he said. “There is currently no scientific study in Hong Kong on what dosage in CBD sweets is acceptable for therapeutic use.” Hong Kong police arrest 9 and seize 1,000 cannabidiol products since ban enforced How are other places regulating CBD? In 2020, the United Nations acknowledged the medicinal and therapeutic potential of cannabis, but non-scientific and non-medical usage remains prohibited in many countries. In the United States, the federal legal limit of THC in CBD products is 0.3 per cent. Any products exceeding this threshold are classified as marijuana and considered illegal under federal laws. Since 2020, CBD food items in the United Kingdom must receive authorisation before being sold legally in the country, with products containing less than 0.2 per cent THC considered legal. The UK Food Standards Agency suggests a daily intake of no more than 70 milligrams of CBD. Mainland China prohibited the use of CBD in cosmetics manufacturing as of 2021. In 2022, Thailand removed cannabis from the list of narcotics, allowing people to cultivate it at home. However, extracts containing more than 0.2 per cent THC remain subject to regulation as narcotics.