The Health Authority is to look outside Hong Kong to ease the pressure on city doctors with new recruits to public hospitals. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Global recruitment effort by Hong Kong to ease hospital staffing problems shows healthy results with 20 veteran specialists already signed up

  • Health Authority say 20 specialists from mainland China, Southeast Asia and Europe recruited for short-term roles in public hospitals, with more to follow
  • It vows to keep momentum up and welcomes government plan to make it easier for nurses trained elsewhere to work in Hong Kong

Emily Hung
Updated: 11:13pm, 29 Jun, 2023

