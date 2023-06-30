Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau has said authorities are considering whether to set up a drug regulatory approval system. Photo: Jonathan Wong
exclusive | Hong Kong’s pandemic fight shows need to boost R&D, health minister says, outlining plans to turn city into biomedical innovation hub
- Health authorities also considering setting up city’s own drug regulatory approval system, which can lure pharmaceutical firms, Lo Chung-mau says
- Looking back at first year as health minister, Lo defends fine-tuning pandemic controls, saying ‘small steps are in fact the safest way of walking’
Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau has said authorities are considering whether to set up a drug regulatory approval system. Photo: Jonathan Wong