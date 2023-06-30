Aspartame is around 200 times sweeter than sugar, but is low in calories. Photo: Shutterstock
‘No need to panic’: Hong Kong food safety experts urge residents not to worry over ‘possibly carcinogenic’ label on sweetener aspartame
- Cancer research arm of World Health Organization will reportedly declare aspartame, found in some diet soft drinks and chewing gum, as ‘possibly carcinogenic’
- But experts say designation does not necessarily mean substance causes cancer, point to excessive consumption needed to be at risk
Aspartame is around 200 times sweeter than sugar, but is low in calories. Photo: Shutterstock