Aspartame is around 200 times sweeter than sugar, but is low in calories. Photo: Shutterstock
Aspartame is around 200 times sweeter than sugar, but is low in calories. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘No need to panic’: Hong Kong food safety experts urge residents not to worry over ‘possibly carcinogenic’ label on sweetener aspartame

  • Cancer research arm of World Health Organization will reportedly declare aspartame, found in some diet soft drinks and chewing gum, as ‘possibly carcinogenic’
  • But experts say designation does not necessarily mean substance causes cancer, point to excessive consumption needed to be at risk

Emily Hung
Emily Hung

Updated: 8:15pm, 30 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Aspartame is around 200 times sweeter than sugar, but is low in calories. Photo: Shutterstock
Aspartame is around 200 times sweeter than sugar, but is low in calories. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE