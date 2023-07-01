Leading scientists in Hong Kong have welcomed a suggestion for the city to have its own drug regulatory approval system, saying it could mean quicker access to new products and boost biomedical development. But they also said the city had to ensure it had the expert manpower needed to do the job effectively, efficiently and to international standards, and setting up manufacturing lines would be crucial to foster biomedical growth. They were responding to comments by health minister Lo Chung-mau, who told the Post in an interview on Wednesday that the government was looking into setting up an operation similar to the United States Food and Drug Administration to evaluate new pharmaceutical products and attract more research and development. Professor Ivan Hung Fan-ngai, a top infectious diseases expert at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), said it would be good for the city to have its own regulatory regime as it could allow easier access to drugs from more places. “The process could also be faster,” he said. “For example, if a mainland Chinese drug hasn’t been authorised by overseas regulatory bodies, our own approval body could allow its use if we found it effective and safe.” Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, a top microbiologist at HKU, said introducing such a system could help Hong Kong take the lead and stay ahead in biomedical advances. “To be internationally competitive in biomedical research and development, Hong Kong must develop an efficient mechanism for drug preclinical development, clinical trial, and approval for use,” he said. “We should have our own mechanism and no longer simply be followers.” The drug approval system the government is considering is known as “primary evaluation”, which refers to assessing primary data and information from clinical studies and other relevant manufacturing details. Hong Kong currently runs a “secondary evaluation” system, with local authorities relying on registration approvals by 36 regulatory bodies in mainland China and overseas which do their own assessments. A pharmaceutical firm can apply to register a drug for use in Hong Kong provided it has obtained approval from two or more of the 36 bodies. Professor Tony Mok Shu-kam, chairman of Chinese University’s department of clinical oncology, said Hong Kong would have to ensure it had enough manpower for the complex operation of its own drug approval mechanism. Professor Tony Mok Shu-kam, chairman of Chinese University's department of clinical oncology, said Hong Kong would have to ensure it had enough manpower for the complex operation of its own drug approval mechanism. "We have our talents, but it's an issue whether we have enough of these talents," he said, noting that a lot of manpower and time would be needed to build up a drug regulatory mechanism. "If there are many types of drugs coming in [for evaluation], is there enough manpower to entertain all those requests in a timely manner?" "You need to go through all data starting from development, assessing the safety and making a judgment within months. It is not that simple." Mok, who is the honorary secretary of the Hong Kong Academy of Sciences, was concerned that pharmaceutical firms would be put off if the city's drug approval process was too complex. "If the process is complicated and lengthy, would one invest lots of money and time for a market of seven million?" he asked. Sabrina Chan So-kuen, senior executive director of the Hong Kong Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry, said a primary evaluation system could provide flexibility and more options to manufacturers seeking product registrations. It could be similar to what happened in Singapore, where a drug may be registered through three routes – undergoing full evaluation; an abridged evaluation if it already had approval from one reference country; or a verification process if registrations had been made in two or more reference drug regulatory agencies. “No matter whether it’s a primary or secondary review, what matters most are efficiency, predictability and professionalism in a system,” Chan said. To maintain Hong Kong’s status, she said, the system must be up to international standards, and there should be a pledge on how long an evaluation would take. Hong Kong should ‘take lead to bring mainland healthcare on par with city standard’ Further details of the system being considered by the government were important to determine whether Hong Kong could fully benefit from it, she said. Attracting more clinical trials to be done in the city would need more than a regulatory system, she said. Other factors were whether the trials could be set up quickly and conveniently. HKU’s Hung, who has been involved in developing a nasal spray vaccine against Covid-19, said setting up local manufacturing lines for vaccines and drugs would be crucial for encouraging more clinical trials in the city. “If we need to do clinical trials, it will be better to have our own manufacturing lines and not have to rely on the mainland … we could be much faster,” he said. Hong Kong couples to be allowed to share elderly healthcare vouchers from July Hung’s team partnered with a mainland Chinese pharmaceutical firm for its vaccine project. He said a lot of time was spent waiting for approvals for the cross-border collaboration. By setting up local manufacturing lines, mainland companies could license Hong Kong to produce vaccines for clinical trials, and this could attract investment and talent for biomedical development, Hung said. “In such a scenario, the entire mechanism is complete, from development, manufacturing to clinical trials,” he said. Hung said the Lok Ma Chau Loop, earmarked by the government to develop innovation and technology, was a potential area to house local vaccine manufacturing plants.