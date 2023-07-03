Schoolchildren play basketball at the height of the pandemic with masks on - but a survey has found many have kept wearing them because of worries about their looks. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Lack of confidence over looks in top three reasons for schoolchildren still wearing masks after coronavirus face-covering mandate lifted

  • Poll by Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service also finds pupils opting to cover up felt more social anxiety than schoolmates who ditched their masks
  • Top reasons for continuing to wear masks after pandemic include health concerns, low confidence in appearance and parental influence

Leopold Chen
Updated: 11:08pm, 3 Jul, 2023

