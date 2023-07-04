The disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan, where a plan to release radioactive wastewater into the sea has sparked fury across the region. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong scientists flex technological ‘mussels’ as they unveil new way to check radiation levels in marine areas
- Modified gel-filled containers originally designed to check heavy metal concentrations in marine areas revealed as Japan prepares to dump radioactive water in Pacific
- Scientists say the cost-effective devices can more accurately measure differing concentrations of radioactivity over wide areas
