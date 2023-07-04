The only seismic activity to cause structural damage in Hong Kong was a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Shantou, about 300km away, in 1918 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong shaken but not stirred by recent earthquake tremors. The Post learns more about seismic activity near the city

  • Tremors from magnitude 3.7 earthquake on Monday mark third time in three months city has experienced such seismic activity
  • Forecaster, experts say city’s location within Eurasian Plate means less risk than other areas located in ‘more seismically active zones’

Lars Hamer

Updated: 10:15pm, 4 Jul, 2023

