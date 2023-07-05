Hong Kong consumers could lose confidence in Japanese foods if the country’s waste water disposal plan goes ahead, the city’s catering sector has said. Photo: Felix Wong
Hongkongers’ trust in Japanese food could drop if waste water discharge plan goes ahead, catering sector says, as lawmakers call for tough response
- Member of Hong Kong’s catering industry says demand for Japanese food could drop by ‘50 per cent’ if country disposes of treated waste water from Fukushima plant
- Lawmakers call for tough response, says disposal plan could ‘have wide-ranging and irreversible impact on food chain’
