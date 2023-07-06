Gut health may hold the key to preventing Parkinson’s disease, Chinese University study finds. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong researchers find links between onset of Parkinson’s and gut microbiome imbalance, marking first step in developing treatments
- Professor says it is unclear whether gut microbiome imbalance is the cause of Parkinson’s disease or if other factors also play a role
- Chinese University study may allow researchers to map disease progression, which may lead to way to prevent it
Gut health may hold the key to preventing Parkinson’s disease, Chinese University study finds. Photo: Shutterstock