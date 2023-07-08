Experts have called on authorities to take a long-term view of how to make Hong Kong a happier place. Photo: Shutterstock
A ‘happy’ Hong Kong campaign is not enough to tackle increasing rates of depression among residents, experts say
- Issue starkly underlined by death of pop star Coco Lee on Wednesday following her suicide attempt on Sunday, with family confirming her depression diagnosis years ago
- Scholars say local drives to promote happiness ‘all temporary’ and urge authorities to think long term about how to make city more joyful place
