An industry group has urged the government to delay its plan to charge for garbage bags. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong should delay waste-charging scheme until spring to prevent garbage build-up over Christmas, Lunar New Year breaks: industry group
- Industry body warns plan to introduce garbage bag levy in December could face setbacks over shortage of garbage disposal workers ahead of holiday peak season
- ‘It would be mission impossible for the industry to recruit additional manpower to handle work related to the garbage levy during this period,’ it says
An industry group has urged the government to delay its plan to charge for garbage bags. Photo: Felix Wong