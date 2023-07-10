A sample is processed at Chinese University’s biobank, which has been internationally accredited. Photo: CU-Med Biobank
Boost for Hong Kong’s biomedical hub ambitions as Chinese University’s biobank gets international certification

  • US body grants ISO certification to facility which stores more than 150,000 vials of human biospecimens
  • Medical faculty dean Francis Chan says accreditation will help city play leading role in drug research

Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 9:47am, 10 Jul, 2023

