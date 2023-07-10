Demand for products such as sashimi could take a hit if Japan releases radioactive waste water. Edmond So
Demand for products such as sashimi could take a hit if Japan releases radioactive waste water. Edmond So
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong will face higher food safety risks if Japan releases Fukushima waste water as planned, government adviser warns

  • Details about scheme to monitor Japanese seafood will be released within next two weeks, Advisory Council on Food and Environmental Hygiene chairman says
  • But Professor Kenneth Leung urges public not to worry as highest risk from damaged power plant has already passed

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 12:51pm, 10 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Demand for products such as sashimi could take a hit if Japan releases radioactive waste water. Edmond So
Demand for products such as sashimi could take a hit if Japan releases radioactive waste water. Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE