Demand for products such as sashimi could take a hit if Japan releases radioactive waste water. Edmond So
Hong Kong will face higher food safety risks if Japan releases Fukushima waste water as planned, government adviser warns
- Details about scheme to monitor Japanese seafood will be released within next two weeks, Advisory Council on Food and Environmental Hygiene chairman says
- But Professor Kenneth Leung urges public not to worry as highest risk from damaged power plant has already passed
