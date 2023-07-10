Authorities had initially planned to introduce the scheme at the end of the year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s long-awaited plan to charge residents for waste delayed to next year

  • Government agrees that scheme, first floated in 2004, cannot be launched by end of year after waste collectors warn of overload
  • Starting in April, residents will have to pay 11 HK cents for government-approved bags, but new collections points will need to be set up

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 11:15pm, 10 Jul, 2023

