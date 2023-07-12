A new scheme aims to encourage elderly residents to undergo screening for chronic illness. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong scheme to subsidise screening for high blood pressure and diabetes at private clinics
- Hong Kong residents aged 45 or above, with no sign or symptoms of hypertension or diabetes, eligible to take part in programme that is part of primary healthcare strategy
- Patients diagnosed with chronic illnesses can also expect lower consultation fees because doctors receive government subsidies
