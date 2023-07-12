Trade would take a hit from a ban on Japanese sea products. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Japanese diplomat in Hong Kong accuses city of ‘trying to win brownie points from Beijing’ with tough stance on Fukushima waste water discharge

  • Deputy consul general’s remarks followed city leader’s warning that Hong Kong will ban ‘a large number of prefectural sea products’ from Japan if its plan goes ahead
  • Top government adviser hits out at Japan, saying Hong Kong’s stance is in line with that of international community over waste water plan

Harvey Kong
Updated: 11:38am, 12 Jul, 2023

