Trade would take a hit from a ban on Japanese sea products. Photo: Edmond So
Japanese diplomat in Hong Kong accuses city of ‘trying to win brownie points from Beijing’ with tough stance on Fukushima waste water discharge
- Deputy consul general’s remarks followed city leader’s warning that Hong Kong will ban ‘a large number of prefectural sea products’ from Japan if its plan goes ahead
- Top government adviser hits out at Japan, saying Hong Kong’s stance is in line with that of international community over waste water plan
