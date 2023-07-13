Cheng Wai-lok who operates a Japanese Teppanyaki restaurant in Jordan, looks at empty tables at his outlet. Photo: May Tse
‘Worse than the pandemic’: Hong Kong’s Japanese restaurants unsure about survival if city bans seafood imports over Fukushima discharge plan
- Hong Kong government is considering banning seafood imports from Fukushima and surrounding prefectures if country releases radioactive water into sea
- Catering industry leaders say ban will erode faith in Japanese food and stoke fears about consuming products from country
