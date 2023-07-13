Cheng Wai-lok who operates a Japanese Teppanyaki restaurant in Jordan, looks at empty tables at his outlet. Photo: May Tse
Cheng Wai-lok who operates a Japanese Teppanyaki restaurant in Jordan, looks at empty tables at his outlet. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘Worse than the pandemic’: Hong Kong’s Japanese restaurants unsure about survival if city bans seafood imports over Fukushima discharge plan

  • Hong Kong government is considering banning seafood imports from Fukushima and surrounding prefectures if country releases radioactive water into sea
  • Catering industry leaders say ban will erode faith in Japanese food and stoke fears about consuming products from country

Cannix YauWinona Cheung
Cannix Yau Wynna Wong and Winona Cheung

Updated: 10:07am, 13 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Cheng Wai-lok who operates a Japanese Teppanyaki restaurant in Jordan, looks at empty tables at his outlet. Photo: May Tse
Cheng Wai-lok who operates a Japanese Teppanyaki restaurant in Jordan, looks at empty tables at his outlet. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE