Hong Kong health authorities have proposed various measures for reducing the city’s smoking rate. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong health authorities have proposed various measures for reducing the city’s smoking rate. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Increasing Hong Kong’s tobacco tax every year will effectively discourage smoking, says health secretary

  • Health chief Lo Chung-mau says smoking rate drops 4 per cent for every 10 per cent increase in the price of cigarettes
  • Tobacco companies accused of ‘using the underprivileged as their shields’ by claiming increases will make their lives more difficult

Emily Hung
Emily Hung

Updated: 5:21pm, 13 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong health authorities have proposed various measures for reducing the city’s smoking rate. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong health authorities have proposed various measures for reducing the city’s smoking rate. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE