Pregnant women who contract Covid-19 face an increased risk of complications, a joint study by two Hong Kong universities has found. Photo: Shutterstock
Covid increases risk of pregnancy complications, harmful to placenta growth, universities in Hong Kong discover
- Joint study by University of Science and Technology, Chinese University shows SARS-CoV-2 virus can significantly disrupt development of placenta in pregnant women
- Researchers find viral infection triggers significant increase in woman’s immune response, reducing genes known to stop blood clots and support fetus growth
