Industry insiders are saying an impending ban on Japanese seafood imports into Hong Kong may cause related restaurants in the city to close down. Photo: Jelly Tse
Explainer |
Fukushima discharge row: is Hong Kong’s ban on Japanese seafood imports an overreaction or one grounded in science?
- The Post explores the implications of a ban on imports from 10 Japanese prefectures amid controversy over Tokyo’s plan to discharge treated nuclear waste water into sea
- We also look into what industry players and regional countries are saying
