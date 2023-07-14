While the weekend is expected to bring extreme heat, strong winds and showers will converge on the city from Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong weather
Hong Kong bracing for its first typhoon of the year, No 1 warning signal expected on Saturday morning amid ‘extremely hot’ weather

  • Observatory warns of hot weather over weekend with temperature hitting 36 degrees Celsius, before strong winds arrive
  • Thunderstorms and squally showers expected next week

Ambrose Li
Ambrose Li

Updated: 2:11pm, 14 Jul, 2023

