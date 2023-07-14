Authorities will gradually reduce the number of rubbish bins on Hong Kong’s streets. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong authorities to reduce number of bins on streets to encourage residents to take garbage home
- Statistics show Hong Kong had about 40,000 kerbside garbage bins in 2018, compared to New York’s 23,000 for its 8.5 million population
- Authorities pledge not to delay implementation of pay-as-you-throw scheme set to start in April
