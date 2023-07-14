The health secretary tells the public to stare down smokers who light up in restricted areas to the habit. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong health minister encourages disapproving stares from public to discourage smokers from lighting up in restricted areas
- Health minister Lo Chung-mau says public should ‘stare at smokers’ who light up in prohibited areas to put them off habit
- Minister suggests people should band together so ‘whole of society can build a non-smoking culture’.
