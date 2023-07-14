The health secretary tells the public to stare down smokers who light up in restricted areas to the habit. Photo: Elson Li
The health secretary tells the public to stare down smokers who light up in restricted areas to the habit. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong health minister encourages disapproving stares from public to discourage smokers from lighting up in restricted areas

  • Health minister Lo Chung-mau says public should ‘stare at smokers’ who light up in prohibited areas to put them off habit
  • Minister suggests people should band together so ‘whole of society can build a non-smoking culture’.

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 8:25pm, 14 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The health secretary tells the public to stare down smokers who light up in restricted areas to the habit. Photo: Elson Li
The health secretary tells the public to stare down smokers who light up in restricted areas to the habit. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE