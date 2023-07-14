Experts believe Thursday’s sighting was of a Bryde’s whale, but authorities did not confirm the species of the one seen on Friday. Photo: Sam Somerville, Jake Newbery and Lily Reid, staff of Hebe Haven Yacht Club
Whale-come party? Second Hong Kong sighting in 2 days as experts tell public to leave mammal in peace
- Marine police say they spotted a whale in waters off Sai Kung, but not immediately clear if animal is same one from day before
- Marine experts, authorities urge residents ‘not to go out to sea to search for whales’ to reduce possible human nuisance
Experts believe Thursday’s sighting was of a Bryde’s whale, but authorities did not confirm the species of the one seen on Friday. Photo: Sam Somerville, Jake Newbery and Lily Reid, staff of Hebe Haven Yacht Club