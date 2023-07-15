Construction workers are not benefitting from the government’s anti-heatstroke plan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong construction, cleaning sectors abandon confusing anti-heatstroke guidelines and follow their own rules

  • Construction sector looking at extending lunch break from noon to 2pm, so workers won’t be out during hottest hours
  • Sudden changes of weather alerts left outdoor cleaners dashing in and out of the shade, union says

Fiona Chow

Updated: 9:00am, 15 Jul, 2023

