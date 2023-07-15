Victoria Harbour swelters under the heat. The weather is expected to “deteriorate progressively”. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong weather
Hong Kong

Hong Kong issues No 1 typhoon warning signal, winds to strengthen gradually amid ‘extremely hot’ weather

  • Effects of nearby tropical depression will bring heat to city throughout Saturday before wind speeds pick up
  • Coming storm marks first typhoon of the year for city

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 9:53am, 15 Jul, 2023

