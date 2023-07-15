Hong Kong’s health minister on Saturday hit out at lawmakers who argued attempts to raise the tobacco tax would fuel the illicit cigarette trade, saying it was “insulting” to assume residents would break the law. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau also said the government would step up efforts to crack down on illegal tobacco products at the same time, such as adding an official mark on proper packaging or even on each cigarette. Health authorities on Wednesday launched a 2½-month public consultation on anti-smoking strategies, covering 14 proposed measures ranging from increasing the tobacco tax to banning people born after a certain date from buying cigarettes. “Some people have argued that the tobacco tax should not be raised as it would encourage one to switch to illicit cigarettes,” Lo told a Saturday radio programme. “I hope everybody – especially lawmakers – will not harp on this suggestion as it assumes residents will break the law.” The health chief insisted the claim was an insult not only to the government’s determination to crack down on smoking, but also to residents. Hong Kong public should stare down smokers who break anti-tobacco laws: minister The government in February raised the duty on a pack of cigarettes by HK$12 (US$1.50), bringing the proportion of tax to 64 per cent of the total retail price. Authorities aimed to raise the tax to 75 per cent as recommended by the World Health Organization, with Lo suggesting an annual increase would be an effective way to discourage smoking. Ban on cigarettes for Hongkongers born after certain date proposed Lawmakers, including the Liberal Party’s Peter Shiu Ka-fai who represents the wholesale and retail sector in the legislature, had earlier warned that attempts to raise the tobacco tax would only fuel the black market. He also said the tax increase would be unfair to low-income residents, arguing the proposal to ban people born after a certain date from buying cigarettes would strip them of options. Lo on Saturday dismissed such views, saying authorities should protect the health of the underprivileged, instead of their smoking rights. The consultation paper was regarded as less aggressive than expected, with the dropping of options such as requiring shops to get a licence to sell tobacco, penalising third parties who gave or sold cigarettes to under-18s, and requiring smokers to use a government app to prove their age when making purchases. Asked if the government could have taken a stronger stance, Lo insisted the administration sought to be more open-minded in the consultation and consider all measures. Hong Kong customs seizes HK$200 million worth of illegal cigarettes in 2 operations The government would eventually opt for the most effective measures with the lowest costs after taking in public opinion as well as objective WHO data, he added. He also called on residents, including non-smokers, to speak up in the consultation, noting the influence of stakeholders such as tobacco companies. The city’s smoking rate is 9.5 per cent. The government aims to reduce this to 7.8 per cent by 2025 and eventually achieve a cigarette-free society.