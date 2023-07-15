The potential ban will cover all live, frozen, chilled, dried and preserved seafood, sea salt, seaweed and other derivative products. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Fukushima discharge row: Hong Kong restaurants will not be compensated if city bans Japanese seafood, environment chief says
- Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan says operators have had ample time to prepare for possible ban following regular dialogue
- Representatives of city’s Japanese restaurants have warned up to 30 per cent of related eateries could close in wake of measure
