The potential ban will cover all live, frozen, chilled, dried and preserved seafood, sea salt, seaweed and other derivative products. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Fukushima discharge row: Hong Kong restaurants will not be compensated if city bans Japanese seafood, environment chief says

  • Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan says operators have had ample time to prepare for possible ban following regular dialogue
  • Representatives of city’s Japanese restaurants have warned up to 30 per cent of related eateries could close in wake of measure

Wynna Wong

Updated: 5:52pm, 15 Jul, 2023

