Hong Kong has raised its typhoon warning signal to No 3 as Tropical Storm Talim approaches. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong raises No 3 typhoon warning signal as Tropical Storm Talim intensifies

  • Tropical storm located about 400km south-southeast of Hong Kong as of 10am and will later shift in general direction toward Guangdong, Hainan Island
  • ‘Seas are rough with swells. Members of the public are advised to stay away from the shoreline and not to engage in water sports,’ forecaster says

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 11:18am, 16 Jul, 2023

