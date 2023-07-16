Hong Kong has raised its typhoon warning signal to No 3 as Tropical Storm Talim approaches. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong raises No 3 typhoon warning signal as Tropical Storm Talim intensifies
- Tropical storm located about 400km south-southeast of Hong Kong as of 10am and will later shift in general direction toward Guangdong, Hainan Island
- ‘Seas are rough with swells. Members of the public are advised to stay away from the shoreline and not to engage in water sports,’ forecaster says
