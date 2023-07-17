The Hong Kong government is discussing ways to make chronic disease screening available to low-income residents. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s proposed chronic disease screening scheme will not be free for low-income earners, says health official
- Libby Lee, undersecretary for health, stressed that medical fees for chronic diseases should be ‘co-paid’ by patients and government
- Authorities plan to subsidise over half of high blood pressure and diabetes screening charges at private clinics for residents aged 45 or above
