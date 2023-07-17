Applications have opened for the first round of applications for the labour import scheme. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong should allow imported workers on smaller construction projects, as most firms benefit little in new scheme, contractor group says
- Hong Kong General Building Contractors Association says ‘room for improvement’ in government bid to bring in 12,000 construction workers in fourth quarter
- Association president Terence Ng calls for wider scope under new scheme, as first round only for public work projects with contract value of at least HK$1 billion
