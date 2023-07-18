A world-renowned virologist has called for scientists around the globe to come together to stay ahead of emerging infectious diseases. Photo: Shutterstock
A world-renowned virologist has called for scientists around the globe to come together to stay ahead of emerging infectious diseases. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Top scientists from Hong Kong, worldwide to join forces under new alliance backed by Aids-cure pioneer to fight future pandemics

  • Renowned virologist Professor David Ho says University of Hong Kong and Beijing’s Tsinghua University have vowed support for team prepping against future pandemics
  • ‘We don’t want to go through what we went through over the last 3½ years, so we want to be better prepared,’ he adds

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:23am, 18 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A world-renowned virologist has called for scientists around the globe to come together to stay ahead of emerging infectious diseases. Photo: Shutterstock
A world-renowned virologist has called for scientists around the globe to come together to stay ahead of emerging infectious diseases. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE