A world-renowned virologist has called for scientists around the globe to come together to stay ahead of emerging infectious diseases. Photo: Shutterstock
Top scientists from Hong Kong, worldwide to join forces under new alliance backed by Aids-cure pioneer to fight future pandemics
- Renowned virologist Professor David Ho says University of Hong Kong and Beijing’s Tsinghua University have vowed support for team prepping against future pandemics
- ‘We don’t want to go through what we went through over the last 3½ years, so we want to be better prepared,’ he adds
