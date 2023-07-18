This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . The Hong Kong Observatory on Tuesday warned that another typhoon could bring unstable weather early next week, after it cancelled all alerts triggered by the first No 8 storm of the year for the city. The forecaster said while the weather would improve over the next few days as Typhoon Talim moved inland, another low-pressure system was already building in the western North Pacific. “[It] is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone,” the Observatory said. “It may enter the northern part of the South China Sea early next week and bring unsettled weather to the region.” Hong Kong woman, 70, injured by falling mosaic tiles as Typhoon Talim passes city Talim, which means “sharp” in Tagalog, brought most of Hong Kong to a standstill on Monday, as strong winds and heavy rains led to cancelled classes, disrupted flights, and forced many workers to stay home. The storm prompted the stock market to halt trading for the day and after hours, according to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. The No 8 signal, issued at 12.40am on Monday, remained in force for nearly 16 hours. It was lowered to No 3 at 4.20pm on the same day, and then to No 1 at 2.40am on Tuesday. All warnings were lifted by 8.40am. Authorities said nine people, six men and three women, were injured and sent to hospital for treatment, while 55 reports of fallen trees were received. Two cases of flooding were also confirmed. The Home Affairs Department said up to 112 residents sought refuge at its 29 temporary shelters. Cloudy weather with occasional squally showers and thunderstorms are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, a result of the rain bands from Talim. Temperatures are expected to remain stable, ranging between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit). Sunny weather should return to the city over the weekend ahead of next week’s storm, the Observatory said.