The rain bands from departing Typhoon Talim are expected to bring occasional showers to the city this week. Photo: Sam Tsang
The rain bands from departing Typhoon Talim are expected to bring occasional showers to the city this week. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong weather
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong expecting another typhoon early next week, sunny weekend to precede storm after all alerts sparked by Talim cancelled

  • Forecaster says another low-pressure system building in western North Pacific and set to develop into tropical cyclone
  • Typhoon Talim on Monday brought city to standstill, with No 8 warning signal in force for nearly 16 hours

Connor Mycroft
Connor Mycroft

Updated: 12:30pm, 18 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP