Daiso told the watchdog that they had removed the products from shelves, without specifying when and where the measure was taken. The Post has contacted the company for comment.

According to Tam, a high bacteria count indicated possible contamination by microorganisms before the opening of the packaging. The council said potential causes included the material or production process being polluted, as well as issues with the length and method of storage after manufacturing.

The tests also found “family-sized wet tissues” from Hong Kong retail chain 759 Store contained 0.0015 per cent of free formaldehyde, an allergen. The chemical, usually released from added preservatives in personal care products, can irritate the eyes and skin, as well as cause inflammation after contact, according to the watchdog.

Advertisement

According to European Union regulations, manufacturers have until 2026 to add a warning label to products that emit more than 0.001 per cent of the chemical under a transitional arrangement.

The council also found two types of parabens, a preservative, in a product called “WET PLUS” from Japanese brand Nepia, but the total amount did not exceed the EU limit of 0.8 per cent.

The watchdog says that a high bacteria count in products can cause issues such as gastroenteritis, fever and conjunctivitis. Photo: SCMP

The watchdog also identified “Baby soft wipes-newborn (3 packs)” from retail chain Mannings as being too acidic with a PH value of 3.2 compared with mainland standards, with the lower limit being 3.5. The council noted high alkalinity or acidity can cause skin irritation, which could lead to itching and inflammation.

Responding to the watchdog, the manufacturer of the 759 Store product said they no-longer sold the item, while Nepia’s agent said it believed the preservatives in its wet wipes came from the liquid in them and that the levels were safe.

The manufacturer of the Mannings product said preservatives in their product functioned best between the PH levels of three and four, adding that usage would not lead to serious health issues.

The council urged consumers to avoid wet wipes that had a high bacteria count, as well as those containing allergy causing chemicals or preservatives.

Advertisement