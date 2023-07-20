Researchers at the University of Hong Kong have strengthened the case for using a common antidiabetic drug to prevent ageing-associated diseases after conducting a study of the genetic data from more than 320,000 participants in the United Kingdom. The university’s School of Public Health on Thursday said its findings addressed inadequacies flagged in studies from past decades about the protective effects of metformin against conditions such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. The research on the wider applications of the lilac-derived medicine was published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity, a leading international journal for the field of geriatrics and gerontology. The study compared the effects of ageing among people taking drugs used to treat diabetes, dividing participants into those taking metformin and patients who used other medications. ‘It’s the Wild West’: biohackers taking US$1 cancer drug to slow ageing Dr Luo Shan, an assistant research professor at the school, said the study could “offer a more comprehensive picture” since it used the genomic and phenotypic data of more than 320,000 white British people listed in the UK Biobank. The data included both diabetics and non-diabetics to help researchers process information from the medication comparison. “The observational studies could be biased because there are many factors affecting one’s chance to get chronic diseases, including age, gender, income level, or they could simply be more aware of their health after getting diabetes,” Luo said. Researchers found that metformin targeted the proteins AMPK-gamma2 and GPD1 to induce lower levels of glycated haemoglobin, which is used to check for diabetes. The lower glycated haemoglobin level was also found to be associated with a younger phenotypic age, a way of estimating a person’s age based on how their body is functioning, instead of chronologically. But Luo stressed that more clinical trials were needed to determine if the drug could be used to prevent ageing-related diseases. Other clinical trials studying metformin’s effects on longevity are now under way. The United States Food and Drug Administration earlier this year approved its first-ever anti-ageing study, the Targeting ageing with Metformin (TAME) Trial. “The world’s population is ageing, but many related diseases do not have a cure yet, the drug in the long run could play a preventive role in the public health front, and help people age healthily,” Luo said. “This is our ultimate target.” “The drug is especially essential to Hong Kong, which has the longest life expectancy in the world. Most importantly, the drug is very affordable and has a very good safety profile, as compared to other anti-ageing drugs.” How mushroom skincare can boost your beauty routine, from chaga to shiitake The research team at HKU said it was to explore whether the drug had other positive effects that promoted healthy ageing apart from lowering blood sugar levels, such as nurturing gut microbiomes. It also aimed to conduct another studying of genetic data, but with a focus on East Asians.