The club has repeatedly objected to the plan to build public housing flats on nine hectares of the course. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong Golf Club takes government to court to block public housing plan at oldest course
- Club seeking judicial review of government’s approval of environmental impact assessment report that paves way for construction
- Club has repeatedly objected to plan to build public housing flats on nine hectares of Fanling course
