Hong Kong’s leader has stressed the necessity of a Japanese seafood ban during a meeting with country’s top envoy in the city. Photo: May Tse
Fukushima row: Hong Kong’s Japanese seafood ban ‘necessary’ if waste water discharge goes ahead, John Lee tells country’s envoy
- City leader tells consul-general Okada Kenichi during closed-door meeting that plan to discharge treated waste water into Pacific Ocean poses ‘unavoidable risks’
- Hong Kong ‘must put in place measures with the view to protect food safety and safeguard the health of citizens,’ Lee says
Hong Kong’s leader has stressed the necessity of a Japanese seafood ban during a meeting with country’s top envoy in the city. Photo: May Tse