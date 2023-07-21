Hong Kong’s leader has stressed the necessity of a Japanese seafood ban during a meeting with country’s top envoy in the city. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s leader has stressed the necessity of a Japanese seafood ban during a meeting with country’s top envoy in the city. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Fukushima row: Hong Kong’s Japanese seafood ban ‘necessary’ if waste water discharge goes ahead, John Lee tells country’s envoy

  • City leader tells consul-general Okada Kenichi during closed-door meeting that plan to discharge treated waste water into Pacific Ocean poses ‘unavoidable risks’
  • Hong Kong ‘must put in place measures with the view to protect food safety and safeguard the health of citizens,’ Lee says

Fiona Chow

Updated: 8:32pm, 21 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s leader has stressed the necessity of a Japanese seafood ban during a meeting with country’s top envoy in the city. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s leader has stressed the necessity of a Japanese seafood ban during a meeting with country’s top envoy in the city. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE