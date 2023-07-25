The Town Planning Board on Monday agreed to change the zoning of the residential site to “undetermined”. Photo: May Tse
Another environmental impact report for building public housing at Hong Kong golf course may not be needed even if legal challenge is approved: green group
- Area being rezoned only covers 32 hectares of land, which is below new threshold stipulated in ordinance, Conservancy Association campaign officer Roy Ng says
- But environmental authorities decline to say if new rules will apply to public housing plan
