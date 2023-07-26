Illustration by Henry Wong
An unfair system? How threat of readmission to psychiatric care leaves Hong Kong mental health patients living in angst

  • About 1,300 people with mental health disorders have been given conditional discharges from psychiatric care facilities, a freedom that comes with host of rules
  • While system has benefits, many patients do not know what actions will get them readmitted, while doctors who review cases may err on side of caution, experts say

