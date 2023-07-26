Doksuri will enter within 800km of Hong Kong on Wednesday, the weather forecaster has said. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong to issue T1 signal on Wednesday as Super Typhoon Doksuri nears city, soaring temperatures expected
- Mercury expected to hit 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with hot weather to persist on Thursday
- Doksuri to pass within 800km of city during the day, the Observatory says
