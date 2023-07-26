Hong Kong will open a dedicated vaccination centre to combat mpox. Photo: AP
Hong Kong to open dedicated mpox vaccination centre from Thursday, as authorities warn local outbreak among high-risk groups still possible
- Vaccination centre located on Argyle Street in Mong Kok and will run between 9am to 8pm from Monday to Friday, except during public holidays
- Health authorities say mpox transmission could have occurred among local high-risk groups after city records four patients this month with no travel history
