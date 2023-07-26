Propeller wounds were spotted on the back of the whale over the weekend. Photo: Ocean Park/Sunny Tong
Propeller wounds were spotted on the back of the whale over the weekend. Photo: Ocean Park/Sunny Tong
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s No 2 official urges public to stay away from whale after wounds spotted on its back

  • Chief Secretary Eric Chan orders police, conservation officers and Marine Department to stop people from flocking to waters where whale has been seen
  • Marine biologist says wounds on its back appear to have been caused by ship propellers

Ng Kang-chungDanny Mok
Ng Kang-chung and Danny Mok

Updated: 10:44pm, 26 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Propeller wounds were spotted on the back of the whale over the weekend. Photo: Ocean Park/Sunny Tong
Propeller wounds were spotted on the back of the whale over the weekend. Photo: Ocean Park/Sunny Tong
READ FULL ARTICLE