Propeller wounds were spotted on the back of the whale over the weekend. Photo: Ocean Park/Sunny Tong
Hong Kong’s No 2 official urges public to stay away from whale after wounds spotted on its back
- Chief Secretary Eric Chan orders police, conservation officers and Marine Department to stop people from flocking to waters where whale has been seen
- Marine biologist says wounds on its back appear to have been caused by ship propellers
