About one-fifth of the city’s 108,000 subdivided flats are on Hong Kong Island, with most in Eastern district, which includes Fortress Hill, Sai Wan Ho and Shau Kei Wan. Photo: Jelly Tse
Cuts to power bills for Hong Kong Island residents not enough for subdivided flat tenants, NGO says

  • HK Electric to cut surcharge by 15.5 per cent over January levels as global fuel prices fall
  • But Sze Lai-shan, deputy director of Society for Community Organisation, says more relief needed for residents living in subdivided flats

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 9:07am, 27 Jul, 2023

