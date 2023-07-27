More than 1,300 people participated in the study that looked at people with a family history of REM Sleep Behaviour Disorder. Photo: Handout
Risk of sleep disorder linked to neurodegeneration increases in those with family history of condition: Hong Kong study
- REM Sleep Behaviour Disorder (RBD) can be used as marker to predict chances of developing diseases such as Parkinson’s, according to researchers
- Researchers find risk of developing sleeping disorder is two to 11 times higher in relatives of people with both RBD and psychiatric disorders
More than 1,300 people participated in the study that looked at people with a family history of REM Sleep Behaviour Disorder. Photo: Handout