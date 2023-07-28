Expanding the conditional discharge scheme to include more patients will require more staff and resources, professor says. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong authorities’ plan to expand conditional discharge scheme could deter people from seeking help, social worker says
- Authorities propose expanding conditional discharge scheme to patients admitted voluntarily but found to have violent tendencies
- Society for Community Organisation’s Crystal Yuen Shuk-yan says some patients would go to hospital voluntarily if they felt severely depressed
