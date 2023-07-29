The propeller wounds on the back of the whale were spotted from a photo taken on 22 July. Photo: Ocean Park / Sunny Tong
‘It’s raising concerns’: Hong Kong marine experts detect changes in feeding behaviour of injured Bryde’s whale

  • Mammal feeding for shorter periods of time and taking longer breaks between meals, scientific officer Compass Chan says
  • Images of two large wounds on whale’s back and reports of boats swarming animal spark safety concerns

Connor Mycroft
Updated: 10:37am, 29 Jul, 2023

