The propeller wounds on the back of the whale were spotted from a photo taken on 22 July. Photo: Ocean Park / Sunny Tong
‘It’s raising concerns’: Hong Kong marine experts detect changes in feeding behaviour of injured Bryde’s whale
- Mammal feeding for shorter periods of time and taking longer breaks between meals, scientific officer Compass Chan says
- Images of two large wounds on whale’s back and reports of boats swarming animal spark safety concerns
