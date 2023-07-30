A wild boar was killed by Hong Kong authorities on Friday after it attacked a boy and a woman near Fo Tan MTR station in Sha Tin district. Hong Kong is no stranger to the animals causing problems in urban areas as the city averages about 90 nuisance reports a month. The Post spoke to experts to understand why boars would attack humans and what attracts them to urban areas. Pigs in the city: Hong Kong’s wild boar problem - visually explained 1. Why would a boar attack humans? “It is very rare for a wild boar to attack people unless they are threatened or injured,” Roni Wong Ho-yin of the Hong Kong Wild Boar Concern Group said. “According to some reports, the boar in this incident bit a boy after he tried to obstruct it with his bag. “We believe the boar felt threatened and naturally chose to protect itself.” A police spokesman said a 15-year-old boy was bitten on the hand and a woman on the leg. The attack happened near the Lok King Street exit of Fo Tan MTR station in Sha Tin district at around 11.15am. The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said the boar weighed about 70kg (154 pounds) and was about 120cm (four feet) long. 2. How does the department deal with ‘nuisance’ boars? The department confirmed the boar involved in Friday’s attack was traced to Fo Tan Road at around 1pm. It was shot with a tranquilliser gun and later put down. Officials said it showed “no signs of injury” when it was captured. The policy of capturing and killing boars that enter urban areas was introduced in November 2021 after a sharp increase in attacks on humans from just four in 2020 to 22 in 2021. The department had earlier neutered and relocated boars that caused a nuisance in built-up areas. Attacks against humans have decreased dramatically this year, with Friday’s incident being the fifth recorded, compared with 36 for the whole of 2022. The wild boar that attacked two people on Friday was the 541st to be captured and killed by the department since the policy change. The department said that since the launch of the measures to put down boars that posed safety threats, the number of wild pig nuisance black spots had decreased from 63 in 2021 to 42 in 2022. It added the number of public reports of wild pig sightings or nuisance had also dropped from more than 1,400 cases in 2021 to about 1,100 in 2022 and about 440 cases as of May this year. A spokesman for Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden said the drop in attacks on humans was most likely to be because of the government’s campaign to stop people feeding wild animals . “This probably reflects the effect of the citywide ban on feeding and growing knowledge in the community that feeding is not good for the animals or the public,” he said. The government imposed a citywide ban on feeding wild animals at the end of 2022. Offenders can be fined up to HK$10,000 (US$1,280). A total of 220 boars have been killed so far this year in 79 operations, about twice the number for the same period last year. The most recent department data suggests Hong Kong has about 2,500 wild boars. Hong Kong killed 1 wild boar a day this year; experts warn of ‘cruel’ policy 3. Why would a boar enter urban areas? Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden said in a post online that most of the time the animals would enter populated areas to look for food. “Do not feed wild boars, it makes them dependent on humans and more likely to come to the city,” it warned. A Post reporter visited Mount Parker Road in Quarry Bay in May, a known boar hotspot, and found a variety of attractions for the animals. A temple where locals had left piles of apples and oranges was spotted, as well as cans of tuna that had been opened for stray cats. A popular hiking path close by also had several barbecue and picnic areas. An increase in boar numbers could also be driving the animals into urban areas, the Kadoorie spokesman said. “The number of large, natural wild predator species has dropped. Once, tigers, leopards and hunting dogs would help control the boar population, but now only the Burmese pythons remain to prey upon wild boar.” Boar put down after attacking boy and woman outside MTR station in Hong Kong 4. What should you do if you see a boar? “The best thing to do is remain calm and stay at a safe distance,” Wong said. “If the animal is injured, do not approach it because it might attack.” The department said wild boars were wary of human contact and would only attack if provoked. “The public should avoid any attempts to approach or drive wild pigs away as provoking wild pigs may lead to dangerous situations,” a spokesman said. The department said if members of the public encountered wild boars, they should call 1823 for help. It added that in emergencies, police should be contacted on 999 for immediate help.