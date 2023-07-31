A whale carcass has been found in Hong Kong’s eastern waters. Photo: Facebook/Gragon Yuen
breaking | Whale carcass spotted in Hong Kong’s eastern waters, with fishermen finding mammal floating belly up in sea off Sai Kung
- Police received a report on Monday morning that a whale carcass had been found off Shelter Island in Sai Kung
- It is unclear if the dead mammal is a Bryde’s whale first spotted in Hong Kong waters on July 13 and recently seen with cuts on its back
