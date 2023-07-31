A whale carcass has been found in Hong Kong’s eastern waters. Photo: Facebook/Gragon Yuen
A whale carcass has been found in Hong Kong’s eastern waters. Photo: Facebook/Gragon Yuen
Animal welfare in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

breaking | Whale carcass spotted in Hong Kong’s eastern waters, with fishermen finding mammal floating belly up in sea off Sai Kung

  • Police received a report on Monday morning that a whale carcass had been found off Shelter Island in Sai Kung
  • It is unclear if the dead mammal is a Bryde’s whale first spotted in Hong Kong waters on July 13 and recently seen with cuts on its back

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 12:04pm, 31 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A whale carcass has been found in Hong Kong’s eastern waters. Photo: Facebook/Gragon Yuen
A whale carcass has been found in Hong Kong’s eastern waters. Photo: Facebook/Gragon Yuen
READ FULL ARTICLE