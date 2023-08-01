A Bryde’s whale carcass was found in Hong Kong with a new wound. Photo: May Tse
A Bryde’s whale carcass was found in Hong Kong with a new wound. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Should tourist boats be banned from nearing whales? Carcass discovery in Hong Kong prompts calls for restrictions on vessels

  • Government urged to step up measures to protect whales after animal found floating dead off Hong Kong waters
  • Authorities should impose restrictions requiring vessels to keep certain distance from whales, experts say

Ambrose Li
Ambrose Li

Updated: 3:20pm, 1 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Bryde’s whale carcass was found in Hong Kong with a new wound. Photo: May Tse
A Bryde’s whale carcass was found in Hong Kong with a new wound. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE